IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings in Match 38 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. At the toss, PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal confirmed Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa have replaced Shahrukh, Khan, Nathan Ellis and Vaibhav Arora in the playing XI. PBKS will look to get back to winning ways after being comprehensively beaten by the Delhi Capitals in their previous match. CSK, on the other hand, won their second game of the season after beating Mumbai Indians. PBKS, however, have already beaten CSK once this season, and will be optimistic of pulling off a season-double over the defending champions. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Chennai Super Kings:Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (capt), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai