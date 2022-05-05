DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad Live Scoreboard And Updates:Rishabh Pant led DC will aim to put up a good performance in a crucial fixture against SRH at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday. DC are placed at the 7th spot currently with 4 wins from 9 games. SRH, on the other hand, are fifth in the IPL 2022 Points Table with 10 points from 9 games. SRH skipper Kane Williamson will look towards his bowlers to strike early and trouble the dangerous DC batting line-up. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Delhi Capitals Squad: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad:Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey

