Dinesh Karthik has been a man on a mission in IPL 2022, singlehandedly changing the fortunes of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Karthik has excelled in his role as a finisher for RCB, winning matches while chasing as well as helping the team set big totals, like he did against Delhi Capitals.

After playing a key role in that victory, Karthik spoke about his desire to be a part of the Indian cricket team for the upcoming T20 World Cup and to win the tournament for the team.

Many former cricketers have spoken highly of Karthik's ability and one of them is former RCB great and South African talisman AB de Villiers.

de Villiers has been left awestruck by Karthik's form as he had last seen the wicket-keeper batter commentating in the UK. Karthik has taken up commentating stints from time to time despite being a full time player even now.

Promoted

“I was incredibly surprised and I didn't expect it. I have always known that he is a very capable player, a nitty-gritty kind of a guy. He likes the high pressure situations and he's a busy player at the wicket. But he hasn't played a lot of cricket. The last time I saw him before IPL he was commentating in the UK. He wasn't playing a lot of domestic cricket and I though he is possibly at the end of his career finishing. But he surprised us all I think with the intent and energy,” de Villiers said on VUSports streaming.

RCB take on Lucknow Super Giants in their seventh match of the season on Tuesday in DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Faf du Plessis' team has so far won 4 matches.