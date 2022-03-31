After facing a defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous match, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to bounce back with a win against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). PBKS, on the other hand, had stunned RCB in their first game after chasing down a daunting total of 206. The Mayank Agarwal-led side will aim to continue their strong start with a win over KKR, who have won and lost a game each so far. KKR will once again rely on their veteran pacer Umesh Yadav, who has already hit the ground running with four wickets in the first two matches.

When will the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match be played?

The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be played on Friday, April 1.

Where will the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match be played?

The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match start?

The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match?

The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match?

The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)