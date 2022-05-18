Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Can't get it away and it will be a dot ball.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Does get it right this time Avesh Khan. Very full and outside off, driven through extra cover for just a single.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Poor from Avesh Khan and he is having a night to forget out there. Avesh misses the blockhole and ends up serving a juicy full toss outside off. Sunil Narine hangs deep and muscles it over the wide long off fence for a biggie. 39 needed now off 14 balls.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Better from Avesh, full and on off. Singh works it through mid-wicket and picks up a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and wide, a bit too wide though. Wide called.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A much-needed maximum for Kolkata. Slower delivery, shorter in length and around leg. Rinku Singh picks up the length early and smokes it over the square leg fence for a biggie.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and at the stumps, Rinku Singh shuffles across the off stump and laps it behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
Avesh Khan (3-0-43-1) to finish his spell here.
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A touch short in length, around off, Sunil Narine turns inside the crease and powers it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. 4-0-20-3, what an effort from Mohsin Khan!
16.5 overs (0 Run) This is a slower short ball, around off. Narine looks to pull it across but gets a bottom edge back onto the deck.
Sunil Narine is in next. Mohsin Khan is seen clutching his hamstring. Let's hope he is doing fine.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRE RUSS HOLES OUT! A body blow to Kolkata. Mohsin Khan has been magical this evening. Dishes out a slower one, at 123.3 clicks, full and outside off, Andre Russell winds up for a big shot down the ground but gets more height than distance. Deepak Hooda catches the ball at the edge of the fence at long off. Well done, Hooda. Well done, Mohsin. And well done, Krishnappa Gowtham, his fielding effort on the last ball kept Andre Russell on strike. All these things matter.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Great fielding by Krishnappa Gowtham. Short and around off, Rinku pulls it behind square leg and takes a run. Krishnappa Gowtham makes a diving stop and releases the ball immediately despite being off-balance, denying the batters the second run.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wrong line from Mohsin Khan. Delivers it full and on the pads, Rinku Singh nudges it neatly off his pads to fine leg for a boundary.
16.1 overs (1 Run) AERIAL BUT SAFE! Mohsin Khan bowls a slower one, full and way wide outside off, Dre Russ reaches out and tries to power it over covers. But it takes the toe end and flies behind cover-point. It drops safely and the batters cross.
Will Avesh Khan bowl out here? Or will Rahul keep him for the last couple of overs? No, it's Mohsin Khan who will bowl out. He has figures of, 3-0-8-2 so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Bishnoi goes short around off, from 'round the wicket, Russell mistimes his pull to deep mid-wicket. Only a run.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, Singh cuts it to deep point for a run.
Rinku Singh comes in at number 7 for Kolkata. Can he conjure up some magic here?
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Ravi Bishnoi shows the courage to toss it up despite going for a maximum. It's a googly, landing outside off, Sam Billings skips down the track and tries to heave it over the leg side but misses. Quinton de Kock does the rest neatly. A fine knock from the Englishman but Kolkata needed more from their set batter. 69 needed off 26 balls.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Boom! Billings gets one away! Loopy and full, around leg, Sam Billings sits down on knee and muscles it over fine leg for a maximum.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish around leg, Russell gets back and forces it to long on for a run.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted and full, around off, Billings drags his attempted slog-sweep to deep mid-wicket for a run.
Match Reports
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 18.1 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing a target of 211, are 179/6. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. Everything related to Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants live score. Do check for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.