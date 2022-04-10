Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, on off. Iyer nudges it gently to deep mid-wicket. Two is the call from the skipper and gets it easily. At the halfway mark, Kolkata are 91/2. 125 needed from 60 balls!
9.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Heaved to wide long on. Warner there collects the ball on the bounce. A single!
9.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Beauty! Kolkata need these big hits to keep in pace with the required rate. This was six from the moment it left the bat. Length ball, outside off. Nitish Rana leans and lofts it over deep cover for a biggie.
9.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Length ball, well outside off. Rana leaves it alone. Wided.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Two now! On a length, outside off. Nitish Rana moves that side and scoops it over short fine leg. Shardul Thakur from deep square leg runs to his left and does well to stop the ball from racing away. Keeps it down to two.
9.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Punched towards covers this time for a run.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Greets the new bowler with a boundary! Short of a length, outside off. Shreyas Iyer punches it away off the back foot through covers for a glorious boundary. A good start to the over.
DRINKS! Delhi have done well to take two early wickets and the pressure is on Kolkata now to keep going at a good rate without losing too many wickets. Shreyas Iyer is looking good and if Rana can bat with him till the 15th over, then we might see a close game here. However, Delhi are right on the top at the moment despite some good last two overs for Kolkata.
8.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Iyer steps out and works it to deep mid-wicket for a single. A good over for Kolkata. 13 runs off it.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) TWO LEG BYES! Short and on leg, Shreyas Iyer misses his pull. The ball brushes the pads and goes through Rishabh Pant to fine leg for a couple of leg byes.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Good use of the feet! Loopy ball, outside off. Shreyas Iyer advances down the track, gets underneath the ball and pummels it over long off for a maximum.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Loopy delivery, on off. Shreyas Iyer makes room and drives it to wide long off for a brace.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off. Rana steers it to point. A slight fumble allows the batters to take a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery, on leg. Iyer eases it down to long on for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Drops it short, on the leg side, Iyer prods and pulls it to deep square leg and retains the strike.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery, on the pads. Rana clips it to deep mid-wicket. and crosses ends.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter, outside off. Rana cuts it but straight to point. Rana is anguish with himself as he missed out on that one.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Much-needed maximum! Kolkata needed this! In the slot, on middle. Short boundary on the leg side and Rana sweeps it powerfully over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on leg, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Rana pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, on middle and leg. Clipped to deep square leg for a run.
6.5 overs (1 Run) This is pushed to sweeper cover for one.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Full and outside off, Shreyas Iyer lifts it through extra cover. He plays a beautiful drive and loves that region. Bags a boundary!
6.3 overs (0 Run) Floats it up, outside off. Shreyas Iyer slashes it to point.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Nitish Rana cuts it through covers for a run.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Shreyas Iyer cuts it towards covers for a single.
Time for some spin now. Axar Patel is into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller, on middle. Nitish Rana shuffles across and clips it to mid-wicket. Another brilliant over from Mustafizur Rahman. 3 runs off it.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on leg. Nitish Rana works it on the leg side.
Shreyas Iyer has been hit on the calf by Prithvi Shaw's throw. The physio is out and Iyer gets some treatment now. He looks fine and is ready to resume.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Shreyas Iyer pulls it to mid-wicket and calls for a quick single. Prithvi Shaw has a shy at the bowler's end but the ball hits Iyer on the way and he seems to be in some pain.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on leg. Shreyas Iyer nudges it to mid-wicket.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Iyer bunts it down to mid on.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off. Shreyas Iyer pushes it through covers for a brace.
