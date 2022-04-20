Currently captaining the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, KL Rahul overtook prolific run-getter Virat Kohli to become the fastest Indian to 6000 T20 runs. Looking at the overall tally, Rahul achieved the feat in third-fastest time, behind West Indies batter Chris Gayle and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. Rahul achieved this milestone during his knock of 30 runs off 24 balls for LSG vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022 on Tuesday.

Rahul has taken 166 innings while Kohli reached 6000 runs in the T20 format in 184. Shikhar Dhawan is the third fastest Indian in the list. He accumulated 6000 T20 runs in 213 innings.

Leading the chart is Gayle, who completed his 6000 runs in the fastest time, taking 162 innings.

Following Gayle is Azam with 165 innings. Kohli stands fifth fastest currently, behind Australia's Shaun Marsh. Marsh achieved the feat in 180 innings.

Rahul has been in tremendous form off late and has already scored 265 runs in seven IPL 2022 matches so far.

Kohli, on the other hand, is struggling to find a footing and has average 19.83 after seven IPL 2022 games.