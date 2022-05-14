Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer has been in decent form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. In 12 matches, Iyer has scored 336 runs at an average of 30.5, including two fifties. However, former India batter Mohammad Kaif has named one area where Shreyas needs to work on. Despite labelling him as a "special batter", Kaif said that Iyer has struggled against leg-spinners, adding that the latter gets dismissed consistently while trying to play aggressive shots.

"Shreyas has one weakness though. He doesn't play leg-spinners well and tends to get deceived by the turn and flight from the leggies. It is surprising to see an Indian batter struggle consistently against leg-spin," Kaif said while speaking on Star Sports Live.

"He's been dismissed by leg-spinners quite a few times in this season too. Be it Ravi Bishnoi or Rahul Chahar or Kuldeep Yadav, everyone has troubled him but he never looks to see their overs through. Instead, he continues to play those attacking shots and gets dismissed. I think there is a lot of improvement required in this department. But at the same time, there are several qualities about Shreyas which make him a special batter," he added.

Iyer's form will be key for KKR as they aim to reach the playoffs. They have not been consistent so far in the IPL 2022.

The two-time champions are eighth in the points table with 10 points from 12 outings.

KKR will now take on SunRisers Hyderabad later on Saturday, before rounding off their group stage campaign against Lucknow Super Giants.