Tim Southee was in red hot form in Kolkata Knight Riders' match against Punjab Kings on Friday as the veteran New Zealand paceman picked up the wickets of opening batter Shikhar Dhawan and big hitter Shahrukh Khan to jolt the opposition. Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with 4 wickets. Southee picked up the crucial wicket of Dhawan, who could have played the anchor's role for Punjab.

The Kiwi star achieved a big personal milestone when he sent back Shahrukh Khan for a duck as he became the first bowler from New Zealand to complete 250 wickets in T20 cricket.

Southee new ball partner in the New Zealand team, Trent Boult, is yet to cross the 200 wickets mark in T20 cricket but the likes of Mitchell McClenaghan and others are in the chasing pack.

Kolkata Knight Riders took to Twitter to celebrate the Blackcaps star's achievement.

"The Southee Express is unstoppable!!!! What a remarkable achievement," was the caption that they had used.

Southee has had a great career in T20 internationals too and is currently the second highest wicket-taker with 111 scalps in 92 matches, 8 behind record holder Shakib Al Hasan.

Promoted

Southee ended with figures of 2/36 in the match against Punjab Kings, who were bowled out for 137.