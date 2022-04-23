Till the time Andre Russell is at the ground, one can be rest assured about the entertainment quotient. It wasn't any different during Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. The West Indies allrounder performed both with the ball and the bat but could not take his team to victory as KKR failed to chase a 157-run target. It was the two-time champions' fifth loss in eight matches as they find themselves in the bottom half of the table.

In the midst of this, Russell shone bright for KKR. He was brought in the last over with GT on 151/5 in 19 overs. In the next six balls, Russell gave away only five runs and took four wickets. It was the best last over bowling figures in the history of the IPL. His four victims were Abhinav Manohar, Lockie Ferguson, Rahul Tewatia and Yash Dayal. It was also the best bowling figures by any bowler at DY Patil in the IPL. Russell is also now the fourth highest wicket-taker (eight scalps) in the 20th over of an innings in IPL since 2020.

"Similar to the game against Mumbai in Chennai last year, where I bowled two crucial overs at the end. Wasn't looking for wickets in the last over, was just trying to keep them under 160. It's massive (the boundary on one side), but the heat of the moment makes the batters to try to clear it," he said at the mid-inning break.

Then while batting, with KKR being reduced to 79/5 in 12.1 overs, Russell played a whirlwind of a knock to take the match to the last over. He hit 48 off 25 balls (6x6s, 1x4s) before falling in the last over as KKR failed to chase the 157-run target. He thus became the fourth player to score 40-plus runs and take four wickets in a losing cause in IPL.