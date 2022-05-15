Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer on Saturday issued a clarification on a comment he made, where he had said that the team "CEO is also involved in team selection". Speaking after the game against SunRisers Hyderabad, Shreyas clarified that he meant to say that CEO Venky Mysore is there to "console" the players who are not a part of the playing XI.

"And also I want to clarify from the last interview, when I took CEO's name, I wanted basically to say that he is there to console the players who are sitting out, it is really tough for us as well when we select the team, so yeah," Shreyas said at the post-match presentation after the game against SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

Shreyas comments came after KKR registered a 54-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad on Friday to move to sixth place in the IPL points table.

Earlier, speaking after the game against Mumbai Indians, Shreyas had opened up on how difficult it is to tell the players that they are not a part of the playing XI and he also said that the "CEO is also involved in team selection".

"It is really difficult because I was also in that position once when I started playing the IPL. We discussed with the coaches and obviously, the CEO is also involved in team selection so especially, Baz (Brendon McCullum), he goes to the players and tells them. To be honest, all of them are very supportive in the decision making and the way they turn up to the ground and support each and every individual, it is something to be proud of as captain and I am really happy with how we played today," Iyer had said.

Talking about the game between KKR and SRH, the former batted first and scored 177/6 in 20 overs, owing to an unbeaten 49-run knock from Andre Russell.

Andre Russell then returned with three wickets as SRH were restricted to 123/8, and KKR registered a win by 54 runs. Russell was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his performance.