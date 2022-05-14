Royal Challengers pacer Josh Hazlewood has been a consistent performer for the franchise in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, but the bowler was not at his best against Punjab Kings and he went for 64 runs in his quota of fours over. As a result, Hazlewood registered the most expensive spell by any bowler in the ongoing season as Punjab Kings posted 209/9 in 20 overs. RCB were not able to chase down the target as they fell 54 runs short.

Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow took a special liking to Hazlewood and the pacer went for plenty against Punjab Kings.

In his first over of the match, Hazlewood went for 22 runs, while in his final over, he went for 24 runs.

Before Hazlewood, SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Marco Jansen had the most expensive spell this season as he had conceded 63 runs in four overs.

In the game against PBKS, Hazlewood also recorded the worst-ever spell by any RCB bowlers. Before him, Shane Watson had the worst spell for any RCB player as he had conceded 61 runs against SunRisers Hyderabad in the 2016 final.

In the game between PBKS and RCB, the former batted first and posted 209/9 in 20 overs. Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow played knocks of 70 and 66. For RCB, Harshal Patel returned with four wickets. Mohammed Siraj had a bad day at the office as he gave away 36 runs in 2 overs.

RCB fell 54-run short off the target as Kagiso Rabada scalped three wickets for Punjab Kings.