Jos Buttler's magnificent season in IPL 2022 came to an end with a decent effort in the summit clash against Gujarat Titans as he was dismissed for 39 by Titans skipper Hardik Pandya. Buttler was holding the Royals innings together with wickets falling at the other end, but Hardik bowled a great delivery in the channel outside the off stump and managed to get a faint edge, which was caught by wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha.

Buttler's dismissal meant he ended the season with 863 runs from 17 matches, which makes him all but certain to take home the Orange Cap this season for being the highest run-getter in IPL 2022. Buttler hit a record-equalling 4 centuries this season and also added 4 fifties to propel Royals to their first final since winning the tournament in 2008.

Buttler's tally of 863 runs is the second highest ever in a single IPL season as he went David Warner's 2016 tally of 848 runs.

This places Buttler in the second position for the most runs in a single IPL season behind Virat Kohli, who phenomenal IPL 2016 season yielded 973 in just 16 matches.

Buttler's dismissal led to a collapse as Gujarat Titans took full control of the final with captain Hardik Pandya producing a fantastic spell of bowling of 3/17 in 4 overs.