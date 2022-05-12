Jasprit Bumrah gave a reminder to everyone about his impeccable ability to bowl in limited overs cricket as he returned with figures of 5/10 in Mumbai Indians' match against Kolkata Knight Riders. It was Bumrah's first ever fifer in IPL and that effort has put him on the cusp of a milestone in cricket shortest format.

Bumrah has now taken 248 wickets in all T20s, including franchise and international matches, and is just 2 wickets away from becoming the first India pacer to reach the 250 wickets landmark.

All other Indian bowlers ahead of him are spinners and that makes Bumrah's achievement quite unique.

Ravichandran Ashwin leads the list with 276 wickets, followed by Piyush Chawla on 270. Yuzvendra Chahal has 269 scalps under his belt while Amit Mishra has picked up 262 wickets in the shortest format.

Bumrah's economy rate of 7.03 is second only to Ashwin in this list while he has the best strike rate among all these bowlers, picking up a T20 wicket every 18.4 balls.

Mumbai Indians are already out of reckoning for a playoff spot and CSK too are on the verge of ouster with only a faint mathematical chance to finish in the top 4.

Both teams will play for pride as they remain the heavyweights of this league despite a really poor season for both teams.

