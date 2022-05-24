The IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is currently under the shadow of the dark clouds in Kolkata. The city has been experiencing rain on the day of the match and fans and both the teams are keeping their fingers crossed and hoping that rain would eventually stay away and the weather gods would allow for a full 20 overs a side match be played. This is an important match as the winner will get direct entry into the final of IPL 2022.

Both teams have a number of impact players and a full 40-over match is essential for these players to showcase their might at the historic Eden Gardens Stadium.

But in case there is rain and there is a delay, the BCCI and IPL have created a set of rules. For a full match to be played on the same day as it is scheduled, the match needs to start latest by 9:40 pm IST.

Here are the other rules related to weather and rain interfering with playing conditions during the IPL playoffs.

1. Extra time of 120 minutes is available for each playoff match.

2. A playoff match can start on the original day as late as 9.40pm without the number of overs being reduced (10 minute interval, time-outs retained). The Final match can start on the original day as late as 10.10pm without the number of overs being reduced (10 minute interval, time-outs retained)

3. A reserve day is available for the final on the 30th May 2022 at Shri Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad starting at 8.00pm. An additional 120 minutes of extra time is available on the reserve day.

4. The number of overs in the playoff match may, if necessary, be reduced so that each side has the opportunity to bat for 5 overs.

5. The latest that a five overs per side match can start is 11.56pm (10 minute interval, no timeouts) – with a scheduled finish of 12.50pm. The cut off time for the Final will be 12.26 am for 5 overs per side game.

6. If the Final has started (at least one ball bowled) but not finished on the original day, it will be completed on the reserve day. The match will resume at the point where it stopped on the previous day. For the avoidance of doubt, any match recalculations done without the match actually restarting on the previous night will be ignored. Note that 3 hours and 20 minute plus a further extra time of 2 hours are available for play on the reserve day.

7. Examples of the applications of paragraph 5 and 6:

a. The Final starts and after 4 overs of the first innings, rain prevents any further play that night → the match restarts at 8.00pm on 30 May 2022 with (if conditions allow) the first innings being completed (16 overs) and the full second innings of 20 overs.

b. If any Qualifier or the Eliminator starts on time and the first innings of 20 overs is completed but after 5.1 overs of the second innings, rain prevents any further play that night → the result is decided that night under the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method.

c. After the toss for the Final, no play is possible that night → a new 20 over per side match starts at 8.00pm on 30 May 2022. There will be another toss and a new team can be selected.

8. For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches (where there is no reserve day), in the event that it is not possible to schedule a 5 over match to complete by the end of the extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match. This means that the pitch and ground must be ready for play so that the Super Over can start at the latest by 12.50am.

9. For the Final, in the event that it is not possible to schedule a 5 over match to be completed by the end of the extra time on the reserve day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the final. This means that the pitch and ground must be ready for play so that the Super Over can start at the latest by 1.20am (Final).

10. In the event that it is not possible to start the Super Over as described in paragraphs 8 and 9 or to then complete the Super Over without interruption, the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or finals.