Punjab Kings pacer Odean Smith, who took four wickets in the clash against Mumbai Indians, said that defending 22 runs in the last over was a 'coincidence' for him. Earlier in the clash against Gujarat Titans, Smith had to defend 19 runs in the final over but unfortunately, PBKS ended up on the losing side.

"I was just thinking it was such a coincidence, I was in the same situation (against Gujarat Titans). But I just backed myself tonight. I thought it would be hard for him (Unadkat) if he goes straight down the ground or on the leg-side," said Odean Smith in a post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, brilliant half-centuries by Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan were backed by courageous bowling performance as Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in their IPL 2022 match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Wednesday.

Mayank played an innings of 52 while Shikhar Dhawan smashed 70 runs as the opening duo stitched a 97-run partnership for the first wicket to guide PBKS to a defendable target of 198/5. For MI, Basil Thampi scalped two wickets while star pacer of team Jasprit Bumrah took one wicket.

This is Mumbai Indians' fifth successive loss in the Indian Premier League 2022 while for Punjab this is their third win of the season.