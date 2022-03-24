The Indian Premier League is one tournament where the biggest of names play, however, what makes the cash-rich league exceptional is every year there is some debutant who manages to capture everyone's imagination by taking on the seasoned pros. This year also will feature some debutants and all eyes would be especially on the overseas stars on how they behave under pressure when the stakes are really high. The IPL 2022 will begin on March 26 with a contest between CSK and KKR.

Here's a list of top five overseas stars to watch out for in IPL 2022:

1. Chamika Karunaratne (Kolkata Knight Riders)

The Sri Lankan all-rounder has impressed one and all whenever he has taken the field and this was the biggest reason behind him being picked by KKR for base price of Rs 50 lakh. Karunaratne can perform in all three departments of the game and he also has the experience of playing the role of a finisher for Sri Lanka. If somehow Andre Russell gets injured, then Karunaratne is a natural replacement. With the ball in hand, Karunaratne bas strong slower deliveries and in the IPL, when the batters are going for it, the slower ball is the best option.

2. Dushmantha Chameera (Lucknow Super Giants)

Chameera was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2 crore and one of the biggest reason behind him fetching this amount was the qualities he brings to the table as a quick bowler. Chameera is quite deceptive and he can beat the batters with pace. At the death, the yorker is the best possible option and if international matches are to go by, Chameera has a very well disguised yorker.

3. Dewald Brevis (Mumbai Indians)

Dewalk Brevis had set the U19 World Cup on fire after amassing 506 runs. Labelled as Baby ABD, Brevis already has the attention of the world and one needs to see at which number he bats for the Mumbai Indians. Bought for Rs 3 crore, the right-handed batter would be looking to pick the brains of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. If provided ample opportunity, the youngster might just be one for the future.

4. Odean Smith (Punjab Kings)

One does not have to go that far behind to remember what Odean Smith can do. In the series against India, he showed how big he can hit the ball and no boundary is enough to sustain the batter. The right-handed batter has the experience of finishing T20I games for West Indies and this might come in handy for Punjab Kings. He was bought for Rs 6 crore and along with Shahrukh Khan, the duties of finishing off matches for Punjab might rely on him.

5. Rovman Powell (Delhi Capitals)

In January this year, Powell smashed a whirlwind century against England in a T20I game and he took a special liking to both pace and spin. He is a power-hitter and he can take down any bowler at his own will. Bought by DC for Rs 2.8 crore, the batter would look to pick the brains of Ricky Ponting and the IPL will truly light up if Powell shows his heroics with the bat.