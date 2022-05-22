Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS Live Score: SunRisers Hyderabad Take On Punjab Kings In Dead Rubber
IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS Live Updates: SunRisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will square off in the final league stage game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
IPL 2022 Live: SRH and Punjab Kings aim to end the season on a high.© BCCI/IPL
IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS Live Updates: SunRisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will square off in the final league stage game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams will look to end their season on a high. Both teams have not been able to stay consistent and this is the main reason behind them not making it to the playoffs stage. Punjab Kings are currently at the seventh spot in the points table while SunRisers Hyderabad are in eighth. Both teams have 12 points from 13 games and whichever team will win this contest, they will finish at the sixth spot in the points table. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, straight from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
Match 70, Indian Premier League, 2022, May 22, 2022
SRH
PBKS
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
PBKS 53%
SRH 47%
- 18:26 (IST)IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS Live Updates: RAINING CALL UPS!Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh earned their maiden India call-ups earlier today and could feature in the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa, starting June 9.
- 18:23 (IST)IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS Live Updates: HELLO!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2022. SRH face PBKS in the final league game of the season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.Toss to follow shortly!
