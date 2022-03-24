SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face the Rajasthan Royals in their first match of this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, March 29. SRH had a disastrous campaign last season as they finished at the bottom of the points table. Ahead of the auction last month, SRH retained just three players, including skipper Kane Williamson, who will have huge task on his hands, following the departures of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. However, the 2016 champions did make a few good signings at the auction.

Nicholas Pooran was roped in for a whopping sum of Rs 10.75 crore, while SRH also signed the likes of Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen to add more overseas firepower.

They also have decent group of Indian players, including Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Washington Sundar.

Here is the full schedule, date, time and venue of all IPL 2022 matches to be played by SunRisers Hyderabad:

SunRisers Hyderabad Full Schedule IPL 2022, Date, Time And Venue

March 29: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

April 4: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 9: vs Chennai Super Kings, 3:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 11: vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 15: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 19: vs Punjab Kings, 3:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 23: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 27: vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 1: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

May 5: vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

May 8: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 3:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 14, vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

May 17: vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 22: vs Punjab Kings, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium