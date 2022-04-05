With Virat Kohli deciding to step down as captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after the end of last season, there was a lot of chatter regarding the franchise's next captain. However, ahead of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), RCB bought former South Africa skipper and Chennai Super Kings' batting mainstay Faf du Plessis at the mega auction. The franchise also named him the captain of the team for the ongoing season. RCB have played two games so far, winning one and losing one.

Du Plessis, especially, has received a lot of praise from fans and fraternity for his batting and captaincy so far this season.

However, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has said that he doesn't see anything special in du Plessis as far as captaincy is concerned.

"Virat has quit leadership and Du Plessis has taken over, so he will lead in his own way. I am not a huge fan of Faf du Plessis because I don't see anything (special) in his captaincy," Akhtar said during an interaction with Sportskeeda.

Akhtar further said that du Plessis doesn't look sharp as a captain on the outfield, adding that the player has a point to prove.

"Having said that, Faf has a point to prove. At times, he doesn't look that sharp during his leadership. He has been given the responsibility of leading a huge franchise, so let's see if he is able to revive their fortunes," he added.

RCB narrowly lost out to Punjab Kings in their first match, but came back strongly to see off the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their second game.