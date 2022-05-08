Rajasthan Royals on Sunday informed that West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer has left the team camp in Mumbai to travel back to Guyana for the birth of his first child. The franchise said that the left-handed batter will be back soon. The batter has been in incredible form this season for the franchise and has provided the much-needed boost lower down the order.

Rajasthan posted a video on Twitter in which Hetmyer can be seen hugging his teammates.

"Shimron Hetmyer has travelled back to Guyana early morning today for the imminent birth of his first child, but he'll be back soon," RR wrote as the caption.

In the video, Hetmyer said: Hettie here! Babies are born only once and this will be my first. My stuff is still left in the room. It is only because of a special emergency that I am leaving. Don't miss me too much, see you soon."

In 11 matches in IPL 2022, Hetmyer has managed to score 291 runs at an average of 72.75. His highest score this season is 59 not out.

Hetmyer had played an unbeaten knock of 31 off just 16 balls to help Rajasthan chase down 190 against Punjab Kings on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals are currently at the third spot in the IPL points table with 14 points and the side will next square off against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.