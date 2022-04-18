Jos Buttler was in spectacular form during Match 30 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. The Englishman smacked 103 runs off 61 balls, hammering nine fours and five sixes as Rajasthan Royals (RR) posted 217/5 in 20 overs, setting a target of 218 runs vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Englishman reached his ton in 16.1 overs, smacking Pat Cummins for a maximum. On the first delivery of the 17th over, Buttler received a full toss and cleared his front leg to clatter it over long-on for a six and also to reach his third IPL century and also his second in the ongoing campaign.

Here is the video of Buttler's six to reach his century:

Initially KKR captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl.

Buttler was eventually dismissed on the fourth delivery of the 17th over as he top edged a delivery by Cummins. He sent it all the way to the fine leg fence where Varun Chakravarthy caught it with ease.

Captain Sanju Samson also played an important knock, registering 38 runs off 19 balls against KKR.

Meanwhile, Sunil Narine was in top form for KKR and bagged two wickets in four overs, leaking only 21 runs.