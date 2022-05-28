Royal Challengers Bangalore's journey in IPL 2022 came to an end after they suffered a seven-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. While RCB might have lost the match, they are winning hearts off the field for their congratulatory tweet for RR. "The Great late Shane Warne is smiling on you. Well played tonight, @rajasthanroyals and good luck for the final," RCB tweeted after the loss in Qualifier 2 that ended their hopes of winning a maiden IPL title.

The Great late Shane Warne is smiling on you. Well played tonight, @rajasthanroyals and good luck for the final.#PlayBold #IPL2022 #RRvRCB — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 27, 2022

Rajasthan Royals replied to the post with heart emojis while some fans praised RCB for their sportsmanship.

— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 27, 2022

Well played @RCBTweets! Always terrific sports. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) May 27, 2022

Dear RCB & Fans.

One Royal always support another Royal.

Please support us(rr) in Final. — Ashok YaduvaNshi (@i_Ashokyaadav) May 27, 2022

Thank you so much @RCBTweets

Your team is incredible and your fans stupendous. It was delightful to play this occasion with you, and this tweet just tops it! — Adam Rego (@mindfulprostate) May 27, 2022

Thanks @RCBTweets for such a nice Gesture and we also wish you luck for the next season — Chaitanya Sharma (@Chaitan70497742) May 28, 2022

That's tweet wow respect rcb — Aashu (@aashu2912) May 27, 2022

Thank you RCB ,, better luck next time , love from RR... — Johnson Dsouza (@Johnson49128073) May 27, 2022

Thanks @RCBTweets for such a lovely Gesture



We wish you luck for the next season — Chaitanya Sharma (@AloneBeast71124) May 28, 2022

Lots of love & support with you @RCBTweets — Suryaprakash (@medicopp_13) May 28, 2022

On Friday, RCB failed to bring their 'A' game and were completely outclassed by a rampant Rajasthan team.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell failed to make a meaningful contribution with the bat and despite a half-century from Rajat Patidar, RCB were restricted to an under-par 157 for eight in 20 overs.

Fast bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy were the standouts with the ball for RR, taking three wickets each.

In the chase, Jos Buttler once again came to party for RR, scoring a sensational unbeaten century. He also crossed the 800-run mark for the season, a feat achieved only twice before in the history of IPL.

Buttler remained unbeaten on 106 off 60 balls as RR reached the target with seven wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare.

While RCB will go back to the drawing board and start focusing on improving further next season, RR will have their eyes on the big price.

In the IPL 2022 final on Sunday, Rajasthan will be up against the might of Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans, who have been the team to beat this season.