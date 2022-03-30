IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR Live Score: RCB Eye First Win, Face High-Flying KKR
IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Both teams have had contrasting starts to their IPL 2022 campaigns so far. While RCB lost out to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a high-scoring thriller, KKR eased past defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament opener. RCB were excellent with the bat with newly-appointed skipper Faf du Plessis and former skipper Virat Kohli all scoring runs for fun. However, they will have a lot of work to do in the bowling department. It will be interesting to see whether or not both teams will go with the same XI from their previous games. Notably, KKR won two of three games against RCB last season, including the Eliminator 1. (LIVE SCORECARD)
RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (capt), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj, Sidharth Kaul
KKR Probable XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings/Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy
- 17:35 (IST)IPL 2022 Live Updates: ANY GUESSES?
BIG KNOCK INCOMING FROM VIRAT KOHLI?
How many runs do you think @imVkohli will add to this tally tonight? #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #RCB #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/S3yDwkE6li— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 30, 2022
- 17:09 (IST)IPL 2022 Live Updates: HELLO!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. RCB face KKR at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. KKR displayed their bowling might in the season opener against CSK, and will look to make two wins in as many outings with a triumph today. RCB, on other hand, will look to work on their leaky bowling, which costed them the game against Punkab Kings.Stay tuned for live action