IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Both teams have had contrasting starts to their IPL 2022 campaigns so far. While RCB lost out to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a high-scoring thriller, KKR eased past defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament opener. RCB were excellent with the bat with newly-appointed skipper Faf du Plessis and former skipper Virat Kohli all scoring runs for fun. However, they will have a lot of work to do in the bowling department. It will be interesting to see whether or not both teams will go with the same XI from their previous games. Notably, KKR won two of three games against RCB last season, including the Eliminator 1. (LIVE SCORECARD)

RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (capt), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj, Sidharth Kaul

KKR Probable XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings/Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

