Rashid Khan got off to a winning start in IPL 2022 as his new team Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants in their first ever match in the league. Rashid was at his economical best as he finished with figures of 1/27 from his 4 overs, despite some late hitting from Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni.

Rashid had spoken to NDTV before his team's match against Lucknow and he was asked about fellow leg-spinner's who he interacts with.

The Afghan spin wizard said that he was happy to see so many youngsters perform in the IPL and singled out Lucknow Super Giants' leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for special praise.

Bishnoi had played for Punjab Kings earlier and Rashid said he was impressed with the youngster's consistency.

"You always see new faces in the IPL, who are coming up and taking the responsibility. There are so many youngsters out there, specially in the bowling department I would say, Bishnoi (Ravi). He has done really well in the past couple of seasons. This will be his third season and he brings in consistency and energy.

He has also played for India and it could be an extra booster for him. He needs to manage himself and keep continuing the good performances, I am really looking forward to it (seeing him)," Rashid said.

Bishnoi finished with figures of 0/34 in the match against Gujarat Titans.

The leg spinner impressed on his international debut in T20Is recently and is being seen as a future star for India.