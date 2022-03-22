Left-hand batter Devdutt Padikkal was bought by the Rajasthan Royals franchise for Rs 7.75 crore in the IPL mega auction in Bengaluru last month. The price tag didn't come as a big surprise after Padikkal's impressive outings for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the top of the order in previous seasons. In addition to that, recently it was revealed by Kumar Sangakkara, director of cricket and head coach of RR, how much he admires Padikkal's classy shots. During a Clubhouse session on the Red Bull Cricket room, Sangakkara lauded the Indian cricketer.

Stating how "accomplished" the batter is, Sangakkara revealed how "he would love" to have his "leg-side play".

For someone considered as one of the most elegant left-hand strokemakers to ever grace the sport, Padikkal surely received some high praise.

"I watched Devdutt for the last two seasons, he is so accomplished," he said.

"He is a guy as he goes through an innings, increases his scoring rate and minimizes the risk. I would love to have Devdutt Paddikal's leg-side play. His flicks and his ability against pace are wonderful," he added.

In IPL, Padikkal has played 29 games, scoring 884 runs at an average of 31.57 and an impressive strike-rate of 125.04.