Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 12 runs in Match 12 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Chasing a target of 170 runs, SRH could only reach 157 for nine in 20 overs. Avesh Khan was in dominating bowling form and took four wickets for LSG. Initially, a half-century by KL Rahul helped Lucknow post 169 for seven in 20 overs. Rahul slammed 68 runs off 50 balls and even Deepak Hooda registered a half-century, smashing 51 runs off 33 balls. T Natarajan, Washington Sundar and Romario Shepherd took two wickets each for SRH.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are currently on top of the table with four points from two games, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in second with four points. Gujarat Titans (GT) are third, with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in fourth place.

Lucknow are fifth, followed by Delhi Capitals (DC) in sixth spot. Royal Challengers Bangalore are seventh, Mumbai Indians (MI) are eighth, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are ninth and SRH are bottom in the 10-team standings.

Orange Cap Race

Ishan Kishan is currently in pole position with 135 runs from two games. Jos Buttler (135) is second, Deepak Hooda (119) is third, Shivam Dube (109) is fourth and Lucknow captain KL Rahul (108) is fifth in the Orange Cap race.

Purple Cap Race

Umesh Yadav is leading the Purple Cap Race with eight wickets from three fixtures. He is followed by Avesh Khan (7) in second position, Rahul Chahar (6) in third. Yuzvendra Chahal (5) is fourth in the standings and Mohammed Shami (5) is fifth.