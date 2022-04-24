SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered a thumping win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after bowling them out for just 68 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday after Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight runs in a thrilling contest. Hardik Pandya's third consecutive half-century saw GT register a total of 156/9, while Andre Russell took four wickets for just five runs in an incredible 20th over. However, KKR faltered in their chase and Russell's 25-ball 48 was not enough to take them over the line. Then, Marco Jansen's incredible over where he dismissed RCB's top three aided by T Natarajan taking three wickets of his own helped SRH dismiss RCB for the sixth-lowest total in IPL history. Abhishek Sharma then smashed 47 off 28 as SRH made short work of the chase, winning by nine wickets in eight overs.

IPL 2022 points table

With six wins in seven matches, Gujarat Titans continue to sit tight at the top of the table. SRH, with their fifth win on the trot, are now second, followed by Rajasthan Royals in third and RCB in fourth.

Lucknow Super Giants are fifth, while Delhi Capitals are sixth, followed by KKR in the seventh position. Punjab Kings are eighth, while Chennai Super Kings are ninth with two wins.

Mumbai Indians are still bottom of the table and yet to win a match.

Orange Cap race

Jos Buttler, with three centuries already, is comfortably in the lead in the race for the Orange Cap, with 491 runs in the season. Hardik Pandya, however, moved up to second, with 295 runs.

Kl Rahul is third with 265 runs while Faf du Plessis, with 255, is in the fourth place. Prithvi Shaw is just one run behind the RCB skipper in fifth place.

Purple Cap race

Yuzvendra Chahal, with 18 wickets, is leading the race for the Purple Cap, but T Natarajan is hot on his heels with 15 scalps.

Kuldeep Yadav, with 13 wickets, is third, while Dwayne Bravo is fourth with 12. Umesh Yadav is fifth, with 11 wickets so far.