Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone flattened the Royal Challengers Bangalore as Punjab Kings kept their IPL 2022 playoff hopes with a thumping 54-run victory on Friday at the Brabourne Stadium. Jonny Bairstow smashed 66 off 29 deliveries to give Punjab a flying start, while Livingstone ensured they finished with a bang as well, with his knock of 70 off 42. Harshal Patel took four wickets, while Wanindu Hasaranga took two to become the joint-leading wicket-taker this season. For RCB, Glenn Maxwell top-scored with 35, while Kagiso Rabada picked three wickets for PBKS.

IPL 2022 points table

Gujarat Titans are still the only team to secure a playoffs spot, and they lead the table with 18 points from 12 matches. Lucknow Super Giants, with 16 points, are second and are followed by Rajasthan Royals, who have 14 from 12 matches. RCB stay fourth, with 14 points from 13 matches.

Delhi Capitals, with 12 points from as many matches, are fifth, while Punjab Kings moved up to sixth, with as many points as Delhi.

SunRisers Hyderabad are seventh, with 10 points, but they have played just 11 matches so far.

Kolkata Knight Riders are eighth with 10 points from 12 matches, while Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are the bottom two, with eight and six points respectively.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler, with 625 runs, continues to lead the Orange Cap race, while KL Rahul is second with 459. David Warner is close behind him at third, with 427 runs, while Shikhar Dhawan is at fourth with 402. Faf du Plessis rounds off the top five with a tally of 399 runs.

Purple Cap Race

RCB may have suffered a big defeat, but Wanindu Hasaranga will be thrilled after shooting up to the top of the charts in the Purple Cap race. He has 23 scalps so far this season, the same as second-placed Yuzvendra Chahal, but is currently ranked higher due to a better economy rate.

Kagiso Rabada follows the two wrist-spinners at third, with his three wickets on Friday taking his tally for the season to 21. He is the third bowler to cross the 20-wicket mark this year.

Harshal Patel shot up to fourth with his four-wicket haul against Punjab. He has 18 scalps in the season now.

Kuldeep Yadav, with 18 scalps as well, rounds up the top five.