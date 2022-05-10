Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cruised past Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 56 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, winning by 52 runs at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Chasing a target of 166 runs, MI were bowled out for 113 in 17.3 overs with Pat Cummins taking three wickets for KKR. Earlier, Venkatesh Iyer smacked 43 runs off 24 balls to help KKR post 165 for nine in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah was in fiery form for MI and bagged his maiden IPL five-wicket haul.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are on top of the table with 16 points from 11 games. They are followed by Gujarat Titans (GT) in second position with 16 points from 11 fixtures. Rajasthan Royals (RR) occupy third place and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are in fourth position, respectively.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are fifth, followed by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in sixth, seventh and eighth position, respectively. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are ninth and Mumbai Indians (MI) are bottom of the table.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler is in pole position in the Orange Cap Race with 618 runs in 11 games. He is followed by KL Rahul (451) and Faf du Plessis (389) in second and third positions, respectively.

Shikhar Dhawan (381) is fourth and is followed by David Warner (375) in fifth position.

Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the Purple Cap Race with 22 wickets in 11 games and is followed by Wanindu Hasaranga (21) in second position.

Kagiso Rabada (18) is third in the standings, followed by Kuldeep Yadav (18), who is fourth in the Purple Cap Race. T Natarajan occupies fifth spot with 17 wickets.