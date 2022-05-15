Kolkata Knight Riders displayed an all-round performance to defeat SunRisers Hyderabad by 54 runs on Saturday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune in the 61st game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Andre Russell starred with both the bat and ball and as a result, he was adjudged as Player of the Match. He first played an unbeaten knock of 49 to help KKR post 177/6 in 20 overs. Then, he went on to take three wickets to restrict SRH to 123/8, helping KKR win the contest by 54 runs. As a result of this victory, KKR's hopes of making it to the playoffs are still alive.

IPL 2022 points table

With the win over SunRisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders moved to the sixth spot in the points table with 12 points while SRH are in the eighth spot with 10 points.

Till now, Gujarat Titans are the only team to cement their place in the playoffs, and they lead the table with 18 points from 12 matches. Lucknow Super Giants are second in the table, followed by Rajasthan Royals, who have 14 from 12 matches. RCB are in fourth, with 14 points from 13 matches.

Delhi Capitals also have 12 points and they are currently fifth in the table while Punjab Kings are in the seventh position.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are at the bottom two spots, with eight and six points respectively.

Orange Cap Race

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler is currently the holder of the Orange Cap with 625 runs. Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is second with 459. Delhi Capitals' David Warner is at third, with 427 runs, while Shikhar Dhawan is at fourth with 402. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is in the fifth spot with 399 runs.

Purple Cap Race

RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is at the top of the charts in the Purple Cap race. He has 23 wickets so far this season, the same as second-placed Rajasthan Royals' spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kagiso Rabada follows the two wrist-spinners at third, as he has 21 wickets to his name. Harshal Patel and Kuldeep are at the fourth and fifth spots respectively.