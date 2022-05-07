Rohit Sharma-captained Mumbai Indians (MI) registered their second win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they went past Gujarat Titans (GT) by 5 runs in thrilling encounter in Match 51 of the ongoing IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Having been sent into bat first, MI scored 177/6 in their 20 overs thanks to sparkling knocks by Ishan Kishan (45) and Rohit Sharma (43) at the top of the order followed by a Tim David blitz (44 not out) towards the end. In reply, GT openers Wriddhiman Saha (55) and Shubman Gill (52) gave their team a brilliant start which they later failed to capitalise on as they failed overhaul the 178-run target, ending at 172/5 in 20 overs.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Despite the loss, GT continue to lead the table with 8 wins from 11 games followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2nd, 3rd and 4th spot, respectively.

MI continue to languish at the bottom of the table with two wins from 10 games. Delhi Capitals (DC), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) occupy the 5th, 6th and 7th spot, respectively with five wins each. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is 8th while MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) continue to find themselves at the 9th place.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler leads the Orange Cap race currently 588 runs from 10 matches. KL Rahul is 2nd in the top run-getter's list with 451 runs while PBKS' Shikhar Dhawan is third with 369 runs.

Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal is placed at the top for the time being with 19 wickets, followed closely by spinner Kuldeep Yadav with 18 wickets. Kagiso Rabada and T Natarajan have 17 wickets each from their 9 matches played.