Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a comfortable 21-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 50 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The win pushed DC to the fifth spot, having won their fifth game out of 10 matches so far. David Warner scored an unbeaten 92 and was well supported by Rovman Powell, who stroked his way to a swashbuckling 67 not out off only 35 balls. SRH, on the other hand, never really got going in the run-chase of 208 runs and were restricted to 186/5 in their 20 overs.

IPL 2022 Points Table

DC occupy the fifth spot after their win vs SRH with 10 points from 10 games. SRH, meanwhile, have lost back-to-back games and are now placed sixth in the table for the time being with same number of points as DC but with an inferior net run-rate.

Gujarat Titans (GT) continue to lead the table followed closely by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are placed at the third and fourth spot, respectively. Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) occupy 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th positions, respectively.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler continues to lead the top run-getter's list with 588 runs from 10 matches. LSG captain KL Rahul is second with 451 runs from 10 matches while PBKS batter Shikhar Dhawan is third in the list having scored 369 runs in 10 matches so far.

Purple Cap Race

Kuldeep Yadav went for 40 runs in his four overs and picked up one wicket. He is second in the list of most wickets taken so far, with 18 in 10 matches. The list is currently led by Yuzvendra Chahal with 19 wickets from 10 matches. Kagiso Rabada is third with 17 wickets from 9 games.