IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Score Updates: Gujarat Titans (GT) won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 16 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Both teams have started the season on a high, and will look to continue with the same momentum. PBKS have won two of three games so far, while Gujarat Titans are unbeaten so far after two games. Jonny Bairstow, who is yet to play a game this season, will make his debut for PBKS, and has replaced Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the playing XI. For GT, Sai Sudarshan and Darshan Nalkande also received their debut caps, replacing the injured Vijay Shankar and Varun Aaron. A win for PBKS would take them over GT in the points table. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Punjab Kings XI: Mayank Agarwal (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora

Gujarat Titans XI:Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (capt), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, straight from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai