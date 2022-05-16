Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 64 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Still in contention for the playoffs, the match will also be a must-win game for both sides as the league stage nears its end. Punjab are currently seventh in the IPL 2022 Points Table with 12 points from 12 games, including six wins and six defeats. Meanwhile, DC are fifth in the standings with 12 points from 12 fixtures (six wins and six losses). Delhi also have a higher net run rate of +0.210, compared to PBKS' +0.023. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, straight from Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai