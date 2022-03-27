Wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert provided an explosive start for Delhi Capitals (DC) in their chase of 178 against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, but his march was brought to a halt by new MI spinner Murugan Ashwin in the fourth over with a lovely googly. Seifert had hit 21 off 11 deliveries with four boundaries to his name within the first three overs, and MI captain Rohit Sharma brought on a spinner inside the Powerplay.

The gamble paid off as Murugan Ashwin took just three deliveries to bamboozle Seifert with a googly that bowled him through the gate.

Watch Murugan Ashwin's delivery to Tim Seifert here:

ICMYI: Bowling brilliance ft. Murugan Ashwin to get the wicket of Tim Seifert!



Watch that delivery #TATAIPL #DCvMI

Seifert was dropped by the wicketkeeper off Ashwin's previous delivery, but there was no saving him as he was drawn forward by a looped up delivery that spun in to go between his bat and pad.

Seifert departed for 21 off 14, and the impetus he provided proved to be key later on, as Delhi Capitals emerged victorious despite a top order collapse.

MI had scored 177/5 on the back of Ishan Kishan's brilliant unbeaten 81. Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball for DC, taking three wickets for just 18 runs in his four overs.

DC got off to a good start, but Seifert's wicket triggered a mini-collapse, with Ashwin getting the wicket of Mandeep Singh two deliveries later.

Prithvi Shaw kept DC ticking, scoring 38 off 24, but they lost wickets in clusters.

Rishabh Pant made just one run, while Rovman Powell departed for a duck.

Shardul Thakur made a quickfire 22 off just 11 deliveries, but could not carry on.

However, Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel then put on an unbeaten 75-run partnership as DC chased down the total with more than an over to spare.

Lalit hit 48 off 38, with four boundaries and two sixes, while Axar Patel blitzed 38 off just 17 deliveries, smashing three sixes and two fours.