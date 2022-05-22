Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Saturday in Match 69 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium and as a result, the franchise ended their season with four wins in 14 games. As a result of this win, it was Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who progressed to the playoffs stage. If Delhi Capitals had won the match, it would have been them who would have qualified for the playoffs.

Tim David starred for Mumbai Indians as he played a knock of 34 runs off 11 balls with the help of two fours and four sixes. The right-handed big-hitter was part of RCB last season, and after the win against Delhi, he revealed that he received a message from RCB skipper Faf du Plessis before the game.

"I got a message from Faf this morning - it was a picture of him, Maxi and Virat all in an MI kit, maybe I'll get to post that on Instagram later," David said on Star Sports after the game against Delhi.

In a big moment of the game, David seemed to have edged the very first delivery he faced off the bowling of Shardul Thakur. But the on-field umpire didn't raise his finger.

To make matters worse for Delhi, skipper Rishabh Pant opted not to review even after he was the one who had appealed vociferously from behind the stumps.

Talking about this moment, David said: "I heard a noise but I wasn't sure, and when there was no review, I thought let's crack on. I didn't think I hit at the time, I thought it hit my pad. That's how I am going."

Talking about the game between MI and DC, the latter posted 159/7 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Rovman Powell top-scored for DC with a knock of 43 while Jasprit Bumrah returned with three wickets.

Chasing 160, Ishan Kishan and David scored 48 and 34 respectively as Mumbai Indians chased down the total with five balls to spare.

MI have finished at the bottom of the points table with eight points from 14 games.