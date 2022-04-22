MS Dhoni is known as one of the best finishers to ever play the game and till the time he is there at the crease, the opposition can never take it easy even if the odds are firmly stacked against Dhoni's side. The former Chennai Super Kings skipper turned back the clock on Thursday as he helped CSK defeat Mumbai Indians by three wickets at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Dhoni played a quickfire cameo of 28 not out off 13 balls, including 16 runs off the final four balls of the match to take CSK over the line.

Dhoni walked out to bat in the 15th over of the innings when Ambati Rayudu lost his wicket to Daniel Sams. Initially, he was playing run a ball, but as soon as Dwaine Pretorius perished in the final over, Dhoni took it upon himself and delivered in style to take CSK over the line. In his innings, Dhoni registered three fours and one six.

With the equation reading 16 off 4 balls, Dhoni first smoked Jaydev Unadkat down the ground for a six. On the next ball, Unadkat bowled a slower bouncer but Dhoni was waiting for it on the backfoot, and he placed his pull shot over short fine leg.

On the final two balls, Dhoni first ran for a double and with four needed off the final ball, the CSK wicketkeeper-batter finished it off with a boundary.

Unadkat bowled a low full-toss, but Dhoni shuffled across and he smashed it for a four. Mumbai Indians had no fielder in the deep and fine leg was up.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians were restricted to 155/7 after CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary returned with three wickets. Tilak Varma top-scored for MI with a knock of 51 off 43 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes.

With this win, CSK now have four points and they are placed ninth in the points table. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are at the bottom after having lost all their seven games.

Mumbai Indians are the first IPL franchise to lose their first seven matches.