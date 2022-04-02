Hello and Welcome to the Live Blog of MI vs RR Match





Hello and Welcome to the Live coverage of MI vs RR Match 9 of the ongoing IPL 2022





Mumbai Indians are yet to open their account in this year's Indian Premier League and will be eager to get their first points as they face Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday





Rohit Sharma-captained MI lost their opening encounter against Delhi Capitals by four wickets while RR won their first game of their IPL 2022 season against SunRisers Hyderabad by 61 runs





So, stay tuned as a cracker of a match awaits us !