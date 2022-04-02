IPL 2022, MI vs RR Live Score Updates: Rajasthan Royals Eye Good Start After Being Asked To Bat
IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Score Updates: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.
Indian Premier League 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Updates:Rajasthan Royals will look to get off to a good start after being put into bat by Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday. Suryakumar Yadav is not in the playing XI for Mumbai Indians and the franchise are fielding the same playing XI from the previous game against Delhi Capitals. Rajasthan Royals have made one change as they brought in Navdeep Saini in place of Nathan Coulter-Nile. Mumbai Indians (MI) are yet to open their account in this year's tournament and will be eager to get their first points as they face Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR). Rohit Sharma-captained MI lost their opening encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets while RR won their first game of their IPL 2022 season against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 61 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XI:
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna.
Mumbai Indians:Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.
- 15:17 (IST)Rajasthan bring in Navdeep in place of Nathan Coulter-NileRajasthan Royals have made one change to their lineup as they have brought in speedster Navdeep Saini in place of Nathan Coulter-Nile.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil ThampiRajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna
- 15:04 (IST)Mumbai Indians playing same XI, no Suryakumar Yadav.Suryakumar Yadav who was deemed fit for the clash against Rajasthan Royals is not playing for the franchise. Mumbai Indians are fielding the same playing XI.
- 15:02 (IST)Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to fieldMumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first against the Rajasthan Royals.
- 14:47 (IST)Mumbai Indians remember 2011 WC triumphBefore the game against Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians celebrated the 11th year anniversary of India's 2011 World Cup triumph. They shared a video in which Zaheer Khan and Sachin Tendulkar can be seen getting ready to travel to the Dr DY Patil Stadium.
- 14:32 (IST)Lot depends on Rohit Sharma as MI look for a winMI skipper Rohit Sharma will need to work his magic for MI to get back to winning ways
- 14:30 (IST)RR seem ready to face MI in Match 9 of IPL 2022Rajasthan Royals are ready to face MI todayMI will look to gather first points but RR's talented line-up can pose much difficulty
- 14:10 (IST)Hello and Welcome to the Live Blog of MI vs RR MatchHello and Welcome to the Live coverage of MI vs RR Match 9 of the ongoing IPL 2022Mumbai Indians are yet to open their account in this year's Indian Premier League and will be eager to get their first points as they face Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on SaturdayRohit Sharma-captained MI lost their opening encounter against Delhi Capitals by four wickets while RR won their first game of their IPL 2022 season against SunRisers Hyderabad by 61 runsSo, stay tuned as a cracker of a match awaits us !