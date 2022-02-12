India and Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah left cricket fans scratching their heads after posting a cryptic tweet during the first day of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. Bumrah took to Twitter to share a tweet that only contained emojis: a laughter emoji followed by a facepalm emoji. Bumrah was retained by Mumbai Indians as part of the player retentions ahead of the mega auction. The star Indian pace bowler was retained for a fee of INR 12 crore.

— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) February 12, 2022

Fans tried to decode what Bumrah meant in his brief tweet. Here are some of the reactions to Bumrah's tweet.

Should have gone for the mega auction. Looking at Deepak and Prasidh. He would've gone for 20 crore https://t.co/2n4y6ftXle — ayaan. (@AyanMusk) February 12, 2022

Even Bumrah is laughing at Lockie getting signed for a mere 10cr price https://t.co/zCx5RaInsk — Sritama Panda (Ross Taylor's Version) (@cricketpun_duh) February 12, 2022

In before it gets deleted https://t.co/JOFLrdS5nh pic.twitter.com/Iu9OkkrAsI — Bob Vance Vance Refrigeration (@BobVanceVanceR3) February 12, 2022

Meanwhile, India batter Ishan Kishan on Saturday was bought for a whopping INR 15.25 crore by the Mumbai Indians on Day 1 of the auction.

After being bought by the five-time champions, Kishan became the most expensive buy of the ongoing IPL auction. Last year, Ishan Kishan was released by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the ongoing IPL auction.

Ishan Kishan, who made his IPL debut in 2016 with the now-defunct Gujarat Lions, was bought by the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2018 season.

He played an important part in Mumbai's back-to-back title-winning campaigns in 2019 and 2020. He was the top-scorer of the team in the 2020 season, amassing 516 runs from 14 matches.

Kishan overtook Shreyas Iyer to become the most expensive buy of the IPL 2022 auction so far. Shreyas was earlier bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a hefty sum of INR 12.25 crore.

Ishan Kishan was also MI's first buy of the ongoing event. He also became the second-most expensive Indian player, and fourth-most expensive overall, in IPL history.

For MI, Ishan scored 1,133 runs in 45 matches across four seasons.

Ahead of the auction, MI had retained four players.

They had held on to Rohit Sharma (INR 16 crore), ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah (INR 12 crore), experienced batter Suryakumar Yadav (INR 8 crore), and veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard (INR 6 crore).