Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday acquired the services of India pacer Deepak Chahar in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru. He was bought by CSK for a whopping sum of INR 14 crore, becoming the highest paid bowler in the ongoing auction. Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad started the bidding war for Chahar on Saturday. However, he was eventually sold to CSK, for whom he had been playing in the IPL before being released ahead of this player auction. CSK had retained four players and entered the auction with a purse of INR 48 crore.

CSK had retained the likes of India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (INR 16 crore), captain MS Dhoni (INR 12 crore), England all-rounder Moeen Ali (INR 8 crore) and young India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 8 crore).

So far, Chahar has played 63 matches for CSK and has picked 59 wickets at an economy of 7.8. Last season, he played 15 matches and took 14 wickets as CSK went on to lift the title.

Indian pacer T Natarajan was sold to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for INR 4 crore after a bidding war between SRH and Gujarat Titans (GT).

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 15.25 crore while England batter Jonny Bairstow got picked by Punjab Kings for INR 6.75 crore.

Dinesh Karthik was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for INR 5.5 crore, after a bidding war with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 8.25 crore while Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.50 crore.

(With ANI inputs)