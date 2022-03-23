IPL 2022: LSG Full Schedule - Lucknow Super Giants All Matches Date, Time And Venue
IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants will begin their campaign against Gujarat Titans on March 28.
Highlights
- IPL 2022 will begin on March 26.
- Lucknow Super Giants will play their first match on March 28.
- KL Rahul will lead Lucknow Super Giants this season.
The wait is finally over as the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence in few days' time. Apart from the already existing eight franchises, two new teams have been added to the tournament this season. Lucknow Super Giants, led by India batter KL Rahul, will play their first match against fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans. Apart from Rahul, the franchise has also signed some other big names, including Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who was released by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the mega auction.
LSG will look to make an instant impact in their debut season, having roped Andy Flower as head coach and two-time IPL-winning captain Gautam Gambhir as a mentor.
Here is the full schedule, date, time and venue of all IPL 2022 matches to be played by Lucknow Super Giants:
LSG Full Schedule IPL 2022, Date, Time And Venue
March 28: vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium
March 31: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium
April 4: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST, D.Y. Patil Stadium
April 7: vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium
April 10: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30 PM, Wankhede Stadium
April 16: vs Mumbai Indians, 3:30 PM, Brabourne Stadium
April 19: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM, D.Y. Patil Stadium
April 24: vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM, Wankhede Stadium
April 29: vs Punjab Kings, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune
May 1: vs Delhi Capitals, 3: 30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium
May 7: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune
May 10: vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune
May 15: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium
May 18: Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST, D.Y. Patil Stadium