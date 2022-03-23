The wait is finally over as the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence in few days' time. Apart from the already existing eight franchises, two new teams have been added to the tournament this season. Lucknow Super Giants, led by India batter KL Rahul, will play their first match against fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans. Apart from Rahul, the franchise has also signed some other big names, including Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who was released by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the mega auction.

LSG will look to make an instant impact in their debut season, having roped Andy Flower as head coach and two-time IPL-winning captain Gautam Gambhir as a mentor.

Here is the full schedule, date, time and venue of all IPL 2022 matches to be played by Lucknow Super Giants:

LSG Full Schedule IPL 2022, Date, Time And Venue

March 28: vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

March 31: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 4: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST, D.Y. Patil Stadium

April 7: vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 10: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30 PM, Wankhede Stadium

April 16: vs Mumbai Indians, 3:30 PM, Brabourne Stadium

April 19: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM, D.Y. Patil Stadium

April 24: vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM, Wankhede Stadium

April 29: vs Punjab Kings, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

May 1: vs Delhi Capitals, 3: 30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 7: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

May 10: vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

May 15: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

May 18: Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST, D.Y. Patil Stadium