IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants Skipper KL Rahul Wins Toss, Opts To Bat vs Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Score Updates: LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat vs KKR at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. LSG made three changes while KKR made one.
IPL 2022 Live Updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants: LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat vs KKR. LSG make three changes while KKR make one. Krunal Pandya, Chameera and Ayush Badoni miss out. Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis and Gowtham come in For KKR, Abhijeet Tomar comes in for injured Ajinkya Rahane. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul will have one eye on the playoffs qualification when his team takes on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Wednesday. LSG are currently third in the Points Table with eight wins and while KKR are languishing at the sixth spot with six wins from 13 games. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Shreyas Iyer: I would have batted as well. This is going to be our last opportunity for us to express ourselves. Let's do it for the coaches, management and fans. Abhijeet Tomar comes in for Rahane.
KL Rahul: We'll bat first. The pitch looks a bit dry. Last few games, it's been tough chasing. We have to be positive, we've done really well in the tournament. We need to start afresh, try to win this game and enjoy. We'll focus all of our energy on this game. We do have quality in the middle-order, everyone's experienced, you trust them to figure it out. We expect them to come back strong and deliver. We have three changes - Krunal has a niggle, so he sits out. Chameera and Badoni miss out. We've got in Vohra, Lewis and Gowtham in.
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Knight Riders and Super Giants, straight from Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai
- 18:40 (IST)A loot at the LSG and KKR Squads !Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sheldon Jackson, Baba Indrajith, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit RanaLucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
