IPL 2022 Live Updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants: LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat vs KKR. LSG make three changes while KKR make one. Krunal Pandya, Chameera and Ayush Badoni miss out. Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis and Gowtham come in For KKR, Abhijeet Tomar comes in for injured Ajinkya Rahane. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul will have one eye on the playoffs qualification when his team takes on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Wednesday. LSG are currently third in the Points Table with eight wins and while KKR are languishing at the sixth spot with six wins from 13 games. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Shreyas Iyer: I would have batted as well. This is going to be our last opportunity for us to express ourselves. Let's do it for the coaches, management and fans. Abhijeet Tomar comes in for Rahane.

KL Rahul: We'll bat first. The pitch looks a bit dry. Last few games, it's been tough chasing. We have to be positive, we've done really well in the tournament. We need to start afresh, try to win this game and enjoy. We'll focus all of our energy on this game. We do have quality in the middle-order, everyone's experienced, you trust them to figure it out. We expect them to come back strong and deliver. We have three changes - Krunal has a niggle, so he sits out. Chameera and Badoni miss out. We've got in Vohra, Lewis and Gowtham in.

