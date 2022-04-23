IPL 2022, KKR vs GT Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders face Gujarat Titans in Match 35 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. KKR will look to shrug off their three-match winless runs while GT will aim to regain the top spot after Rajasthan Royals leapfrogged them, following a thrilling win over Delhi Capitals on Friday. KKR have been pretty inconsistent this season, and their bowlers have leaked a lot of runs in the death overs. Pat Cummins has been under the scanner for his bowling, and could be replaced by Tim Southee. GT, on the other hand, could welcome back their skipper Hardik Pandya, who had missed the last game due to a groin injury. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman (wk), Hardik Pandya (capt), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

