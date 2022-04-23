IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Aim To Break SunRisers Hyderabad's Winning Run
IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrises Hyderabad Score Updates: RCB will be aiming to register their third successive win this season when they take on SRH at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad: RCB will be aiming to register their third successive win this season when they take on SRH at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. After losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 23 runs, RCB roared back to register two back-to-back win vs Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to jump places in the IPL 2022 Points Table. SRH, on the other hand, are on a four-game winning streak and have looked totally in control off late. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, straight from Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai
- 18:33 (IST)Hello and Welcome to the Live Blog of RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 game !Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 TieRCB will be aiming to register their third successive win this season when they take on SRH at the Brabourne Stadium in MumbaiAfter losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 23 runs, RCB roared back to register two back-to-back win vs Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to jump places in the IPL 2022 Points TableSRH, on the other hand, are on a four-game winning streak and have looked totally in control off lateRoyal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar GautamSunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey
Hello and welcome from the Brabourne Stadium— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2022
The action continues on a Super Saturday as @RCBTweets face @SunRisers in Match of the #TATAIPL
Which side are you backing - or #TATAIPL #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/f8HTrTBFwB