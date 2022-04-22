Having had a poor start to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, Chennai Super Kings have finally found their footing with two wins in their last three games. The Ravindra Jadeja-led side defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 22 by 23 runs, followed by a defeat to Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 29 by three wickets. The defending champions bounced back to winning ways with a thrilling victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 33 on Wednesday as MS Dhoni hit the match-winning four to seal the game for CSK on the final delivery. Against MI, Chennai had to rely on the individual brilliance of Mukesh Choudhary in the bowling department. The pacer accounted for the crucial dismissals of Rohit Sharma (0), Ishan Kishan (0) and Dewald Brevis (4). Meanwhile, MS Dhoni produced a match-winning knock of 28 runs off 13 balls as CSK won by three wickets. Against RCB too, CSK had to rely on individual brilliance, particularly from the pair of Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa, who were also on the receiving end of plenty of praise from Brett Lee.

Speaking on his Youtube channel Brett Lee TV, the former Australian pacer called the pair's performance as "brutal" and "beautiful".

Uthappa smacked 88 runs off 50 balls and Dube played an unbeaten knock of 95 runs off 46 balls as CSK posted 216 for four in 20 overs, setting a target of 217 runs. A four-wicket haul from Maheesh Theekshana helped CSK restrict RCB to 193 for nine in 20 overs.

"CSK were playing RCB. Dube comes in, 95 off 46 deliveries. Four fours and nine sixes, you heard me right, nine sixes. He absolutely pulverized the bowlers. Uthappa 88 off 46, five fours and eight sixes. What's going on in this IPL? Bowlers are getting canned left, right and center. It was brutal, it was beautiful, it was unforgettable", he said.

"You can throw a million words in, tell you what that would have to be the pick of what happened last week with these two players at the crease", he further added.

CSK are currently ninth in the IPL 2022 Points Table with four points from seven games (two wins and five defeats). In their next match, they face Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.