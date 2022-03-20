Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made headlines when they first signed Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore and then the right-handed batter was appointed the captain of the franchise. The newest signing of the team has one thing in common with most fans as he is also an ardent fan of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan who happens to be the co-owner of the franchise. Shreyas has given an insight on how he will react if he gets to meet King Khan and how he takes inspiration from the 'Chak De India' fame actor.

"I have not interacted with Shahrukh Khan. I am really looking forward to that moment because he has always been one of the motivating factors to me especially. Because whenever I get a break or during free time, I love to see his interviews and I love to see the spark which he brings to the industry," said Shreyas during a virtual media interaction.

"Whenever he is there present at the stadium the support that he offers to the team is simply outstanding. I am really eager and just waiting, counting on the time. Whenever I get that opportunity to meet him, I will go a bit crazy I feel," the KKR skipper further stated.

KKR will open their 2022 IPL campaign against defending champions Chennai Super Kings on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium. Last year, the franchise had finished as the runners-up and they came from behind to make the summit clash.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan.