IPL 2022, GT vs RCB Live Updates: Table-toppers Gujarat Titans face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 43 of the Indian Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Buoyed by their win over SunRisers Hyderabad in their previous match, GT are edging closer towards securing a place in the IPL playoffs. RCB, on the other hand, after a decent start find themselves slightly out of pace, and have lost the last two games. RCB have been pretty inconsistent with the bat, and will look to improve and gain the lost yards. GT are likely to remain unchanged while RCB might make a couple of rotations to bolster their batting. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (capt), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai