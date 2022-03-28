Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2022, GT vs LSG Live Score: Debutants Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants Clash In Mumbai
IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Score Updates: With both teams in their debuts, GT take on LSG at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.
IPL 2022, GT vs LSG Score: Gujarat Titans face Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.© BCCI/IPL
Debutants Gujarat Titans (GT), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on each other in Match 4 of the ongoing IPL 2022 season, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Monday. With good friends Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul going up against each other, both franchises will be aiming for a winning start to their respective campaigns. Both teams have match-winners in their ranks, and on their day, both teams have the firepower to demolish their opponents. It would be interesting to see how the likes of Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi perform. If both teams play to their potential, then one can expect a thrilling encounter. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Match 4, Indian Premier League, 2022, Mar 28, 2022
- 17:39 (IST)Hello and good evening everyone!Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2022's Match 4 between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants from Mumbai. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!
