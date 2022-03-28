Debutants Gujarat Titans (GT), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on each other in Match 4 of the ongoing IPL 2022 season, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Monday. With good friends Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul going up against each other, both franchises will be aiming for a winning start to their respective campaigns. Both teams have match-winners in their ranks, and on their day, both teams have the firepower to demolish their opponents. It would be interesting to see how the likes of Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi perform. If both teams play to their potential, then one can expect a thrilling encounter. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai