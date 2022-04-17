IPL 2022, GT vs CSK Live Updates: Gujarat Titans (GT) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 29 of Indian Premier League at the MCA Stadium in Pune. GT are top of the table with four wins from five, and thrashed Rajasthan Royals in the previous match. CSK, on the other hand, sit nine in the points table, having registered their first win in the last game against RCB. Hardik Pandya has led his team from the front, contributing in both departments. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja is yet to find his feet since taking over the captaincy baton from MS Dhoni. Both teams are likely to stick with the same playing XI. (LIVE SCORECARD)

